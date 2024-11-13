Black Friday deals under $100 you can't miss

Shop the best Black Friday sales under $100 while supplies last - whether you're shopping for a gift, or just something to treat yourself with. You never know when these limited time deals might expire so shop soon.

Black Friday beauty deals under $100

- UV LED Nail Lamp for $32.99 (48% off)

- Koccido Makeup Brushes for $7.99 (11% off)

- Crystal Hair Eraser for $7.20 (28% off)

- TsMADDTs Eyebrow Tweezer Set for 46.29 (10% off)

- Virtue Flourish Volumizing Keratin Shampoo for $33 ($11 off)

- Matrix Food For Soft Rich Hydrating Treatment Mask for $25.20 ($17 off)

- Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick for $10 (50% off)

Black Friday tech deals under $100

- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $85.99 (13% off)

- Sunrise Alarm Clock for $29.99 (50% off)

- TP-Link Tapo 2K Security Camera for $29.10 (47% off)

- Beats Solo3 for $69 ($130 off)

- Roku Premiere for $18 ($22 off)

Black Friday home deals under $100

- COSORI 2.1Qt Air Fryer for $49.99 (17% off)

- Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box for $29.99 (33% off)

- Runstar Smart Scale for $26.99 (53% off)

- LEVOIT Smart Humidifier for $63.97 (17% off)

- Keurig K-Compact for $69.90 (30% off)

-Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set for $64.59 ($234 off)

- GTRACING Gaming Chair for $93.99 ($156 off)

- Always Pan 2.0 for $95 (originally $150)

