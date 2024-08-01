Dance and drama collide in new Hulu reality series, 'Playground'

LOS ANGELES -- It's one of the most iconic dance studios in Los Angeles. And now Playground is the centerpiece of a new reality show on Hulu.

"Playground" follows a group of dancers who teach and train at the Melrose Avenue studio, co-owned by dancer and choreographer Kenny Wormald and Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin.

"We have built a culture here, we've built a community where dancers can come walk through these doors and just feel alive," Antin told On The Red Carpet. "We have the best dancers in the world that come here."

Those dancers caught the eye of Megan Thee Stallion, who came to the studio to watch an audition for some of her future projects. She was so into the idea of the show, she signed on as an executive producer.

"It's so dope that she came on board," dancer Nick Baga said. "It just shows how much these artists in the industry really love dance and support dancers. So, it's cool she had our back."

"I think the viewers should be watching "Playground" because it's inspiring, it's empowering, it's fun, because there's a lot of drama in it," Antin continued.

It's true, there's a heavy dose of drama both on and off the dance floor. But dancer Dexter Carr says there's a reason for that.

"Everybody in here is hungry. Everybody in here is passionate. Everybody here wants to make themselves better. We want to be the best of the best," Carr explained.

"To have the world see the love that we have for each other, and, you know, the fights we have because we're a family, but how much passion is in this room, to have the world see that is incredible to me."

"I think dancers work so hard in the industry, and I think I work so hard to put myself out there. Sharing any art is always like, really nerve wracking" dancer Alexis Beauregard said. "I feel like it's just really great to have it out there for the world."

"Playground is my home, honestly. I've been here since the beginning and I've created such beautiful friendships and rekindled friendships here. So Playground is the place to be," dancer Zonta said.

See all the dancers on "Playground," streaming now on Hulu.

