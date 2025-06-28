Darrin Person Jr. back in the Valley to host 2nd annual basketball camp

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Darrin Person Jr. stopped by the Action News studios to preview his second annual basketball camp in Reedley.

The former Immanuel High star who played at Fresno Pacific & CSU Bakersfield is now playing overseas in France.

Last season, he averaged 19 points per game and was the leading scorer in French NM2.

Person's camp runs from Monday, June 30th - Tuesday, July 1st, from 9:00 am to noon. It's $100 for both days, and campers aged 4-15 are invited to attend for skills training, games, competition, and coaching.