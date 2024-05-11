A GoFundMe has been created by the Jaramillo family. We have the link at the bottom of this page.

2 dead after motorcyclist crashes into car during pursuit, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead following a law enforcement pursuit in Fresno on Saturday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says that just 1:30 a.m. Fresno County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a motorcycle rider for reckless driving.

Deputies asked for air support before the motorcyclist drove into the intersection of Ashlan Avenue and Maroa Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed into a sedan.

Both the rider of the motorcycle and the driver of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fresno County Corner's Office has identified 25-year-old James Baker of Fresno as the motorcyclist and 60-year-old Juan Jaramillo of Fresno as the driver.

Court records show that James Baker had been in court for several felonies and a misdemeanor. Action News spoke with Baker's ex-girlfriend who said that he had just recently gotten out of jail but was doing well for himself.

She adds that he was staying with her in the meantime. His ex-girlfriend said she saw Baker an hour before the crash happened.

"It still doesn't seem real," said his ex-girlfriend. "I'm expecting him to show up still."

Despite his troubled past, Baker's ex-girlfriend said he was someone who had big heart.

But she is still trying to process the news of his death.

The intersection was closed for several hours, and police are looking at security cameras and talking with witnesses.

Late Saturday morning, a tow truck could be seen taking the black-colored car away.

Jennifer Stahl has lived in this neighborhood for several years. Her home is near the intersection of Maroa and Ashlan Avenues, where the deadly crash happened.

"I noticed after I woke up that there was all kinds of commotion," said Stahl. "There were helicopters, there were sirens. I just wondered what was going on."

Stahl said she stayed up for hours as investigators combed through the scene near her home. She tells Action News the news of the deadly crash is shocking and is heartbroken about what happened.

A GoFundMe has been created by the family of Juan Jaramillo. To support, click here.

