Death toll rises to 59 in North Macedonia nightclub fire, 155 injured

LONDON and BELGRADE -- Nearly 60 people were killed in a fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia's southern city of Kocani, local authorities said Sunday.

The death toll stands at 59, with 155 people injured, according to authorities. The dead were killed by smoke inhalation, burns and a stampede triggered by the fire, she added. There was only one exit from the nightclub, authorities said.

The injured are aged between 14 and 24, according to Dr. Kristina Serafimova, the head of the Kocani General Hospital. Around 10 of the injured are in critical condition and on respirators fighting for their lives, she continued.

The most serious cases have all been transferred to hospitals in other parts of the country or abroad, Serafimova said.

A switchboard operator at the hospital told ABC News, "It's a catastrophic tragedy."

The manager of the DNK band, which was performing at the nightclub when the fire broke out, told ABC News that the venue had a maximum capacity of 500 to 700 people.

The band, which consists of eight members, was performing at the time of the fire and some of them were among the injured, the manager said.

As more details of the incident emerged, the families of the young people who attended the concert -- some of them underage -- appealed for information on social media, sharing phone numbers and personal details in the hope that those still missing can be found.

Serafimova told ABC News that only around half of the victims were carrying identification. Family members of the missing have been asked to come to Kocani hospital to help identify their loved ones, she added.

The blaze began around 2:35 a.m., Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski said, saying the venue's roof was set on fire by pyrotechnics used by clubbers.

Toshkovski said police arrested one man, but did not give any further details.

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X, "The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable."

"The government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy," Mickoski added. "In these times of deep sadness, when our hearts are broken with pain due to this terrible tragedy, I call for unity, solidarity, humanity and responsibility."

Among those offering condolences from abroad was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I wish those who were injured a speedy recovery," he wrote in a post to X. "Ukraine mourns alongside our [ North ] Macedonian friends on this sad day."

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said his nation was ready "provide any assistance that may be needed."

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said on X that she was "deeply saddened" by the "terrible tragedy."

