Defense attorney addresses jury in Erika Sandoval's second murder trial

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday morning, the prosecution wrapped up their closing arguments against Erika Sandoval, then her defense team began to lay out their case for the jury.

Soon, Erika Sandoval's fate will be in a jury's hands.

But before they begin their deliberations, her attorneys have one last chance to convince them she is innocent.

"What we know from listening to the evidence in this trial is that when Erika snapped and killed Daniel that day, Erika was abused, Erika was worried about (her son) and Erika was scared of Daniel," mentions Megan Casebeer, Defense Attorney

Sandoval has admitted to shooting and killing her ex-husband, and father of their child Daniel Green, in 2015 after breaking into his home to pick up some of their child's belongings.

Her team said she was pushed over the edge, presenting their case that she was an abused and worried mother... scared of her ex-husband.

"Erika describes being on the cruise that they had just gotten on the ship, they were in the room, they got into a fight, Daniel got on top of her, she said she could not breathe. She actually cried on the stand when she was describing this incident. So she could not breathe and she was terrified that he was going to kill her," recalled Casebeer.

Prosecutors argue Sandoval was a jealous ex-wife, driven to kill by Green's new relationship.

The defense disagrees and points to witness testimony by former coworkers..

"Elena sees Daniel grab Erika by the back of her head while she's holding (her son) and slam her head twice into the dashboard," explains Casebeer.

The turbulent relationship between the two has been at the center of this trial.

Sandoval's attorneys pointed to witness testimony that proves that she was a different person after she met Green.

"Erika is a person who has had normal and loving relationships with family, friends, and coworkers," says Casebeer.

"Erika was loved by her family and friends. We hear from many of them how Erika changed or would change once she was with Daniel," Casebeer continues.

This is the second time Sandoval has been on trial for this murder.

Her last, in 2019, ended in a mistrial, when just one juror said they could not find Sandoval guilty.

The court will take the next two days off.

Closing arguments by the defense will continue next week, the jury will receive the case after that.

