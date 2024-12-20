Delphi murders: Man convicted in deaths of girls on Indiana trail to be sentenced Friday

Richard Allen, convicted in the murder of two girls in Delphi, Indiana, will learn his sentence Friday.

DELPHI, Ind. -- It's sentencing day for Richard Allen, convicted of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana.

A jury found 52-year-old Allen guilty on all charges in the double murders of the best friends - 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in 2017

Allen was arrested in 2022 and admitted to police that he was in the area of the murders the day it happened on February 17, 2017, but denied any involvement.

Prosecutors also said Allen confessed to the crimes multiple times while in jail.

His conviction came seven-and-a-half years after the murders, providing some closure for the small town and an end to one of Indiana's most high-profile murder cases.

During his sentencing Friday, Allen could receive a minimum of 45 years in prison for each of the four counts he was convicted of.