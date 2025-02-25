Denny's announces egg surcharge, joining Waffle House

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, the company explained that the surcharge is necessary due to the nationwide shortage.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, the company explained that the surcharge is necessary due to the nationwide shortage.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, the company explained that the surcharge is necessary due to the nationwide shortage.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, the company explained that the surcharge is necessary due to the nationwide shortage.

Denny's has announced that it will be adding a temporary surcharge to meals that include eggs, joining Waffle House in adjusting prices due to supply challenges.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, the company explained that the surcharge is necessary due to the nationwide egg shortage and rising costs.

"Some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that includes eggs. This pricing decision is market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage," the statement read.

The company also stressed its commitment to keeping meals affordable despite fluctuating costs.

"Denny's remains committed to providing our guests with delicious meals they love at the value they expect. We do our best to plan ahead with our vendors on items like eggs to minimize the impact market volatility has on our costs and menu pricing," the statement continued.

To help customers manage costs, Denny's noted that it would continue offering value options, including its $2 $4 $6 $8 menu, while monitoring market conditions. However, the company declined to release specific details on which locations would be affected, stating that the situation remains fluid.

The egg shortage is primarily due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak, which has significantly reduced egg supplies and driven prices to record highs.

Earlier this month, Waffle House announced a similar move, adding a temporary 50-cent surcharge per egg to its menu.

The Georgia-based restaurant chain acknowledged the unpredictability of the situation, stating, "While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived we cannot predict how long this shortage will last. We are continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow."

Both restaurant chains are closely watching the market, hoping for stabilization in egg supply and pricing.