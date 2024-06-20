Deputies searching for missing 4-year-old boy at Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a 4-year-old boy who went missing from a campground at Huntington Lake on Thursday morning.

Christian Ramirez was reported missing by his family just before 11 am at the Rancheria Campground on Huntington Lake Road.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the family had searched for Ramirez for around an hour before reporting him missing.

Volunteers, officers from the California Fish and Wildlife, and the US Forest Service is helping with the search.

Crews spent the day combing through the area to try and find Ramirez.

The search will continue throughout the night.

The sheriff's office says the terrain is posing a challenge in the search.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a gray-colored Volcom t-shirt, blue shorts, and gray Nike shoes.

He is described as three-foot-tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ramirez's whereabouts is urged to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.

You can also call 911.

