'Design Build Competition' expands to more CTE pathways, pairs students with industry partners

Hundreds of students are racing against the clock - and each other - to build the best shed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school senior Alex Sandoval is operating as the foreman for Duncan Polytechnical High School's construction crew.

He's leading the way as they work to finish building a shed by Friday.

"It's like a real world situation, you know, we're actually doing this," Alex said.

They're one of 16 teams competing in the "Design Build Competition."

That includes two all-star, all-female teams.

Each student is part of the Career Technical Education construction pathway.

This is the second year the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, in collaboration with Central California Builders Exchange, has hosted the event.

Executive Director of ROP/CTE, Anthony Ayerza, says what makes this competition unique is that students are supported by individuals who work in the construction field.

"So there's a connection between the industry and the schools, as far as the students get to know our industry partners and opportunities in industry. But on the on the flip side of that, our industries are exposed to our students who get to see the talents that we have in our schools and our programs," Ayerza said.

That's what Chaston Graham with Cencal Services was doing for Alex and the Duncan team.

He's there to ensure industry standards are met and to provide insight.

He says this competition helps give students a glimpse of the real world.

"We have a really good team, and I think some of these kids, if they want to pursue this, they have a good future," Graham said.

The event has expanded this year.

In addition to construction, other CTE pathways are taking part.

Culinary students are making breakfast and lunch for the competitors.

Medical is providing first aid.

Crime scene investigation members are helping with crowd control, security and parking.

Competitions are underway for multimedia and welding teams.

Organizers say they hope each student leaves Friday with a sense of accomplishment.

"I hope it's something that they can transfer into future experiences, lifelong," Ayerza said.

In addition to bragging rights, the winner of the competition will win money for their program.

There will also be individual scholarships for students to continue their education after high school.

