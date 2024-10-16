Design Science Middle College High named National Blue Ribbon School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the Business Education Building at Fresno City College, emblems on the door are one of the only ways to tell which rooms are part of Design Science Middle College High School.

The 9th through 12th-grade students blend right in as they seamlessly switch between high school and college courses.

"It's actually a really crazy experience because we start our college classes at the age of 13," ASB President and Senior Kasandra Alvarado said.

Alvardo has attended the school since her freshman year.

As a first-generation Mexican-American, she was unsure of her future when she applied.

"Even though I didn't really know what I was getting myself into, I was really excited about this opportunity," Alvarado said.

Principal Floridia Cheung says students are required to apply to the high school if they want to attend, but there are no minimum requirements students have to meet.

Students are selected through a lottery system.

"Our goal is to prepare our students for college and higher education," Cheung said.

The collaboration between Fresno Unified and Fresno City College allows the majority of students to graduate with their associate's degrees and high school diplomas at the same time.

The school's hard work to prepare students was recognized in September as it was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education.

It was one of 30 schools in the state awarded for its high performance and making strides in closing achievement gaps.

"It ranges from our testing scores to our GPA to our college and high school completion. It is just a tremendous honor to be recognized," Cheung said.

FCC Interim President Kim Armstrong says this high school experience is unlike any other.

"They're getting the full college experience. Unlike some of our students who may have to drive to our campus and go back to their host high schools, they get a chance to be housed here," Armstrong said.

The State Center Community College District Chancellor Dr. Carole Goldsmith says this award shows the success of dual enrollment and higher education.

"We believe that it's a model that invests in students and their ability to achieve," Goldsmith said.

Kasandra, who is preparing to graduate with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, says she has high hopes for her continued education and future career.

"I'm really thankful that design science allows us to really shoot high, shoot for the stars and really let us know that the sky is the limit," Alvarado said.

Students can apply to Design Science until December 1.

Some of the staff will be headed to Washington, D.C. to formally accept the Blue Ribbon Award on November 6.

