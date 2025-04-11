Dine and Dish: Batter Up Pancakes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Don't be fooled by the name "Batter Up Pancakes" at Herndon and Fowler in Clovis.

This place offers so much more once you step up to the plate.

"One might think we just serve pancakes, but we really do have so many different varieties to offer," says owner Cristina Colla.

Colla showed us her omelet.

"I am a big fan of pesto, so it is pesto with avocado and then stuffed inside is spinach, mushrooms and bell peppers," she said.

There's also Swiss cheese on top.

The big pancakes are a big draw.

"We have our cinnamon roll pancake," Colla said. "It is definitely our most popular. It's like taking a bite out of the inside of a cinnamon roll."

The Tessa Kate Cinnamon Roll Pancake is named after Cristina's daughter.

Cristina's father, Jeff, opened the restaurant's first location in northeast Fresno.

"We try to do everything homemade, so like 98% of everything we do is homemade and we just try to serve good food," he said.

Jeff put me right to work, but we'll leave the pancake flipping to the pros.

"Everything's made from scratch," he said. "We make our own dry mix."

The banana bread French toast is also a hit. Gabby makes the banana bread multiple times a week.

The French toast comes with blueberries, strawberries and bananas.

We heard the guys behind us say they wanted the chilaquiles.

Chorizo goes into the chilaquiles with freshly fried tortillas.

"Sometimes, the sauce can be a little extra spicy but there is a side of sour cream for you, just in case," Colla said.

We also got a look at the chicken chili burrito. The hash browns and eggs inside the burrito are like hidden treasures.

Regulars love to take a stab at the imposing burger with bacon, Italian sausage, tomatoes and jalapenos.

"We have the ' Hammerin' Hank Burger' named after the famous Hank Aaron, which takes a little effort to take a bite out of it," Colla said.

We had to cut it in half.

"We have lots of napkins and we don't judge," Colla said. "It's okay. However you get it down, you get it down."

It was a home run, though we needed extra innings to finish this one.

