Dine and Dish: O-iza Modern Japanese in Fresno's River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An elevated experience awaits you at O-iza at River Park in north Fresno.

"I wanted to create a unique and a little more upscale experience for the Japanese cuisine," says Owner Jason Lin.

The dishes here are straight fire. Lin earns a win with several dishes.

"Furikake bone marrow," he said. "Furikake is a Japanese seasoning with our chimichurri."

You spread the bone marrow mixed with wagyu beef on the Japanese milk bread.

Precise cuts of fresh fish lead to sushi presentations you probably haven't seen before - with smoke.

"It's from dry ice," Lin said. "It's for presentation to elevate this dish."

This "Elvis" sighting resulted in works of art.

"When the sushi is fresh, it's vibrant and bright in color as well," Lin said.

Think of "King of the Sea" as surf and turf.

"We have a truffle, butter baked lobster with asparagus, A-5 wagyu, crispy garlic, micro cilantro," Lin said.

The restaurant vibe inspired by Lin's trips to Japan.

"Just giving it that zen feel, the relaxed atmosphere," he said.

Wagyu beef is presented tableside.

"More marbling and a better texture of flavor," Lin said.

A-5 Hot Rock features the high-quality beef mixed with cucumber kimchee wrapped in lettuce.

"Just eat it like a taco," Lin said.

Wagyu beef also goes into gyoza.

Misoyaki sea bass over rissoto was next. The delicate fish is topped with ponzu salad.

"The rissoto's more like an Italian thing but with our Japanese ingredients," says Executive Chief Ryan Postadan. "It really brings out unami flavor."

So many dishes require a picture.

From the hand rolls and other lunch specials to the decadent desserts, customer comments let Lin know O-iza is exactly what customers have hungered for.

"I would never expect this type of restaurant to be in Fresno," he said. "It really has kind of resonated with what I was trying to do."

