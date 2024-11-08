Dine and Dish: L'Aperitif in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- French classics await you at L'Aperitif at Cedar and Herndon in northeast Fresno.

Chef Thomas Nouantanouvanh had a unique culinary journey as a Laotian kid growing up in Alsace, France.

"We provide the French technique, the classic dish, the way I learn from different chefs," he said. "Same thing for Italian cuisine. I learn how to make the tomato sauce. I learn how to cook the pasta al dente."

Chef Thomas had me taste-test the rich rice dish.

The risotto would be topped with lobster, which he first blanched in white wine and hot water before putting it in the oven.

Lobster risotto with a truffle broth, cream and Parmegiano-Reggiano cheese.

"Tuna carpaccio, it looks like sashimi," Chef Thomas said. "Yes, it's like Japanese style. That's what it looks like. If you eat with bread, it's amazing."

Thinly sliced raw tuna seasoned with pepper, lemon zest and basil.

Dressing and olive oil complete the dish you can eat with chopsticks.

"To have chopsticks with French cuisine is charming," Chef Thomas said. "We have some people sitting at the bar eating spaghetti with chopsticks."

Scallops are also blanched to remove any "fishy" taste.

In French, "aperitif" means drinks served before a meal.

"You want to enjoy a good meal with good wine and good company," Chef Thomas said.

Creme brulee completed our meal.

Chef Thomas says this is not a fine dining restaurant, but a bistro.

