Dine and Dish: Mi Linda Tierra Taqueria in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Erika and Javier Elizondo serve up tasty dishes alongside a bit of history at Mi Linda Tierra Taqueria on 7th and Academy in Sanger.

The "wet burrito" is a beautiful sight.

"We did it and it was a hit," Erika said. "Everybody loves thechile verde, the wet burrito, so it has always been on our menu."

It starts with rice and beans.

Chileverde goes not just inside the burrito, but on top of it as well.

"This is one of the crowd favorites," Javier said. "Our customers love ourchile verde. It's very filling."

The "Crispy King" is a tortilla formed into a crown and filled with rice, beans and very tender beef cheek.

It's topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de Gallo.

"This is our specialty barbacoa, which isbarbacoade res," Javier said. "You cannot rush it. It's got to be perfect."

Large orders for red tacos come in bulk.

"Most people know them as quesabirrias," Javier said.

"We dip the tortilla in the birria sauce," Erika said. "We put it on the grill. We put cheese, we put onions and cilantro. Then we put the meat and let it grill."

Beef cheek is also part of the mix.

"We implement both -- we do the cheek meat, and we do the chuck roast," Erika said.

The tacos are served with a savory consommé.

Customers enjoy their meals while surrounded by images of Mexico and Sanger.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

