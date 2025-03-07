Dine and Dish: Smokehouse 41 in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you need a filling meal after an outdoor getaway, Smokehouse 41 in Oakhurst along Highway 41 has the meats.

Ribs, chicken, brisket and tri-tip sizzle in the smoker.

The smoke provided by oak cut from the Sierra foothills.

"I wanted to bring to the community a place where people can gather and have a great time," says owner Adam Hildebrand. "Just basically exactly what we think of when we think of a BBQ here in California."

Expect the unexpected here - like a loaded sweet potato.

"We have our 41 Baker -- so we smoke our own salt, and we encrust the potato in the salt," Hildebrand said. "We slice it open, drizzle it with butter, pack it with whatever meat you would like."

The brisket cooked for up to 14 hours is a must-have.

"We top it off with cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli and green onions," Hildebrand said.

We also tried the Pitmaster Sandwich, which is the biggest sandwich.

Jalapeno pork sausage forms the base. Add a few large slices of beef brisket, then some shredded pork shoulder before it's topped with cole slaw.

Good luck squeezing it all down to take that first bite.

It comes with homemade pickles. Sides include BBQ beans and creamy macaroni and cheese topped with bacon crumbles.

On busy days, the crew can go through 20 tender, tasty briskets.

Smokehouse 41 is located across from three hotels in Oakhurst, so this place gets extremely busy in the summer.

"This is the gateway to one of the greatest national parks in the country," Hildebrand said.

