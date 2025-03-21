Dine and Dish: Taqueria Jalisciense in Fresno County

The line lets you know Taqueria Jalisciense at Chestnut and Central near Malaga is the place.

The line lets you know Taqueria Jalisciense at Chestnut and Central near Malaga is the place.

The line lets you know Taqueria Jalisciense at Chestnut and Central near Malaga is the place.

The line lets you know Taqueria Jalisciense at Chestnut and Central near Malaga is the place.

FRENSO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The line lets you know Taqueria Jalisciense at Chestnut and Central near Malaga is the place.

"I work overnights and I get albondingas almost every day," says Brian Garcia. "Absolutely delicious. Best homemade tortillas in town."

Ortencia Nunez figures she and the staff make more than 500 fresh corn tortillas a day.

"What we wanted to bring to the community is the authentic Mexican taste," says Tony Nunez. "Something like original."

Jalisciense means "from the state of Jalisco," like the recipes simmering in big pots.

"The most popular one is the birria de chivo," Tony said.

Birria de chivo is literally the GOAT.

The dish features braised goat in a steamy red stew full of chiles, herbs and spices.

"I make it really good, tasty good," Ortencia said.

You can have goat or beef birria.

Ortencia works non-stop in the kitchen.

You normally find Tony in the Taqueria Jalisciense truck.

He says the quesabirrias and the tacos are most popular in the truck.

People come early for the big breakfast plates and burritos with everything you could imagine inside.

"Yeah, chilequiles breakfast plate with the meat on the top," Ortencia said.

Customers feel like family when they step inside.

"You come in here, they know you by name, by face," Garcia said.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!