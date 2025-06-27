Dine and Dish: The Train Depot

A Fresno fixture has served loyal customers for four decades in different locations.

A Fresno fixture has served loyal customers for four decades in different locations.

A Fresno fixture has served loyal customers for four decades in different locations.

A Fresno fixture has served loyal customers for four decades in different locations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The caboose is always on the loose at The Train Depot at Ashlan and First in northeast Fresno.

With model trains chugging along above the dining room, the railroad theme runs deep. But it's the food that keeps people coming back.

"My kids love the train that goes around all the time," says customer Stacy Maldonado. "And their dad works for the railroad too."

Owner Pat Escovedo is the heart and soul of the place - conductor, host, and storyteller all in one.

"I would probably say I get more adults asking for the train to be turned on than children," she laughs. "Really, that makes sense."

Behind the scenes, kitchen manager Carlos Holguin is busy making magic on the grill.

"I was eating here when Pat was a server," he says. "And now I'm here working for her, in charge of the kitchen. And business is good."

The Marilyn's Omelet is a favorite with a fresh mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato and spinach.

Carlos always seems to be flipping omelets and making hash browns.

"Butter makes it better," he laughs.

And then there's the cinnamon roll. Massive, gooey, and topped with house-made frosting.

"It's enough for a table of four or five," says Pat. "Though plenty of brave souls tackle it solo.

The gravy that smothers the biscuits is cooked with bacon.

"It makes a big difference for people who like your gravy more than others," says Pat. "It's the bacon."

Regulars rave about the rotating specials, like the tender beef stroganoff every Wednesday.

"Now we have people call in advance to make sure we have it before they come in," Carlos says.

Customers can't get enough of the chili.

"Chili bean omelets sell, and our chili cheese fries," Carlos says.

They then took me from the apple cobbler, which is made from scratch, to having spicy salsa.

"It goes very good with the breakfast," Carlos says.

The dishes prepared by Carlos and staff have made the Train Depot a required stop for many.

"He is like family. I am very lucky to have him. Him and Juan have been with us for years," says Pat. "We've always had large portions and we're not going to change it."

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.