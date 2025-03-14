Dine and Dish: Yolked Kitchen in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Be prepared for an egg-stravagant experience at Yolked Kitchen at Willow and Nees in Clovis.

"You have your places in town where everyone goes to, but we thought maybe let's do something a little bit different," says Executive Chef Tommy Chavez. "I think that's what was missing."

"We kind of wanted to do an upscale breakfast and really bring something to the table that nobody really is doing right now," says Sous Chef Cruz Chavez.

We started with the breakfast fried rice, which has adobo for the meat. Of course, there's an egg on top.

"My grandpa is from the Philippines, so we paid a little homage there to him in the cooking," Thomas said.

You'll find eggs everywhere -- in the pan, in the decor, in their signature cocktail, the "Yolked Up Mimosa."

The middle is actually a frozen orange juice ball.

"I feel like people come in not looking to have a cocktail, and then they see our cocktail list and they're like, 'Okay, I have to try one." says Ashley Bulfinch.

Wake-up calls include the "5 O'clock Somewhere" old-fashioned and the "Morning Glory" with rum cream and banana liqueur.

"And then we're going to fill it with our house coffee," Bulfinch said.

A caramelized banana is the topper.

"We get lots of nurses that come in that just finished their night shift," Bulfinch said.

Tommy runs a tight ship.

"You are training them to follow in your footsteps," he said. "You want to train your replacement."

Cruz, who is Tommy's son, helps people venture beyond biscuits and gravy.

"But then we throw our little twists on things," Cruz said. "I mean, we don't do it in typical ways."

Yolked Kitchen is brought to you by the same team behind 13 Prime Steak, just a few doors down.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!