Dine and Dish: Zaatar Bistro in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether it is a fiery favorite or pillowy pita baking, folks often zero in on Zaatar Bistro at Champlain and Shepherd in northeast Fresno.

"We wanted to give the Fresno market a different Mediterranean kitchen they're not familiar with," co-owner Roy Nassar said.

We were introduced to a traditional dish called fatteh.

"It's an ethnic Lebanese dish. It's very healthy, very old. Maybe 200-300 year old dish," co-owner Badih Nassar said.

Chef Eli begins by pouring seasoned yogurt over the mix, but that's just the start.

On top of this, he adds grilled New York steak, followed by two sunny-side-up eggs and almonds for an added crunch.

Finally, a buttery mixture that Chef Eli refers to as "the good stuff" adds a delightful sizzle to the fatteh.

"This one is called Lebanese spirit. We make the dough fresh. It's a double layer. The bottom dough is filled with cheese,"

It is topped with olive oil and veggies.

"Looks like a Lebanese pizza," I said.

"But it's not a pizza. That dough is so thin and it almost melts in your mouth," Roy said. "It's like a daily breakfast for everybody,"

So is manoushe.

"It's a very basic bread with the topping which is the Zaatar," Badih said.

Zaatar is a mix of thyme, sumac and sesame seed. It's mixed with olive oil on the manoushe.

"They say when you eat zaatar, your memory gets better," Roy said.

The most popular dish is hummus topped with grilled chicken breast. It's served with warm pita.

"The best combination, even in Lebanon, if you want to eat the hummus, the baba ganoush, any kind of those dips, with the fresh pita bread, it will take you to

another level," Badih said.

"We were trying to have a place where guests could have good food, great coffee... and good cocktails," Roy said.

Instead of just calling it French toast, their version is called French Spirit.

"When you do it in the traditional French recipe, that's what gives it the spirit of France," Badih said.

You get three large slices of bread.

"We want to make sure your eye feels full before you start eating. That's one of the Lebanese secrets. Make your eye feel full and enough, then enjoy the food," Badih said.

