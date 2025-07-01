Diocese of Fresno filing for bankruptcy amid claims of sexual abuse by clergy members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Diocese of Fresno has announced that it is officially filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

The statement was made in a press release Tuesday morning by Bishop Joseph Brennan.

It comes as the diocese faces 153 claims from victims of sexual abuse by clergy members. The plan to file for bankruptcy was announced in 2024.

Last year, the diocese said filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy would help ensure all its creditors and victims are "compensated fairly and equitably."

The diocese has addressed claims of sexual assault in the past, publishing a list in 2021 of clergy members who had credible allegations against them.

"Our Church must address the suffering that victims of clergy sexual abuse endure. We know the sin; it will always be before us," Brennan said in the press release.

The diocese has launched a page that provides information on the bankruptcy and statements.