Disney donation to Valley Children's Hospital supports childhood experiences

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Disney, the parent company of ABC30, recently donated money to Valley Children's Hospital.

The hospital says the money will support the Child Life Services program.

"Child Life Services is a really fun department. We're essentially responsible for providing really fun activities and experiences for patients and reduce the stress of their hospital experiences," said Child Life Services supervisor Marisa Ybarra Reyes.

The activities give children staying at the hospital something to focus on other than their treatment.

"We like to have arts and crafts, board games, we have an infant/toddler area, a sensory corner, video games, we try to keep things pretty exciting," said Ybarra Reyes.

If you've donated to Valley Children's, chances are the money went to Child Life Services.

In the past, the company donated a mobile movie theatre.

These efforts build on a legacy of support for kids and families, beginning with Walt Disney himself, who brought Disney animators and characters to visit hospitalized children.

"Disney is such a familiar and comforting company with their characters and just the presence they have," said Ybarra Reyes.

The team at Valley Children's is grateful for the ability to help bring a sense of normalcy to their patients.

The Child Life Services program has an Amazon wish list where you can purchase supplies to be donated.

