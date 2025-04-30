Division amongst voters in Valley as Trump marks 100 days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kickoff into President Trump's Second term. The president is operating at blistering speed, from a whirlwind of executive orders to DOGE.

But reactions to the first 100 days of the administration couldn't be more at odds.

"Trump is doing exactly what he said he was going to do," says Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor.

"People don't have a lot of hope. People have anger, they're fearful," says Marsha Conant, Fresno County Democratic Party.

President Trump and Elon Musk's sweeping cuts to the federal government are one of the focal points of the first 100 days.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig (R) says Trump's push to do away with FEMA, for example, is welcome news following frustrations surrounding aid to the Creek Fire back in 2020.

"Four-and-a-half years later, I can tell you Fresno County has only received a few hundred thousand dollars in reimbursements for the millions upon millions of dollars in damage done just to Fresno County infrastructure," says Supervisor Magsig.

Conant calls the cuts inhumane.

She says the world's richest man, Elon Musk, bought his way into the White House and is now slashing programs that everyday Americans rely on.

"That would be something to be considered, if not, for the fact that he's threatening not to give money to the states if he doesn't like them. He's cut out FEMA -- what happens if there's another hurricane, which there are all the time," says Conant.

Trump's 100-day approval rating is the lowest in 80 years, according to a new ABC News poll. But both sides claim their parties are energized like never before.

"He has a tremendous amount of credibility not only to the voters here in the Central Valley, but across the entire United States," says Supervisor Magsig.

With no obvious leader, all eyes are on the Democrats. The Fresno County Democratic Party organized at an event Tuesday evening to help bolster support locally.

Conant says concerns over control and abuse of executive power are fueling a lot of protest and outrage with the administration.

"Almost every week, there's some sort of a demonstration. Whether we are standing up for veterans, for Medicaid or Medicare, for seniors, or so many different issues like climate control. We will not stop standing up, and I believe that the power is with the people," says Conant.

There are still 1362 days left of this administration. Conant says local democrats are already planning for the midterms, hoping to take back some seats, but Magsig says the Valley support for the Republican Party doesn't look to be wavering anytime soon.

