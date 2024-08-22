Kamala Harris invites voters to chart a 'new way forward' as she accepts Democratic nomination

CHICAGO -- Vice President Kamala Harris called on Americans to join her to "chart a new way forward" as she accepted the Democratic nomination on Thursday, arguing her personal story and prosecutorial background made her uniquely qualified to protect their interests and beat Republican Donald Trump.

Taking the stage to a thunderous standing ovation at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris sought to introduce herself to the American public and outline her vision for leading the nation for the next four years.

"Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past," Harris said. "A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans."

Harris acknowledged the magnitude of the last month and the incredible turn of events that put her on the United Center stage tonight.

"America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I'm no stranger to unlikely journeys," she said.

She made the case for unit, and climate change in the nation's politics.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans," Harris said.

The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris became the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to accept a major party's presidential nomination. If elected, she would become the first female U.S. president.

Harris talked about being raised primarily by her mother after her parents divorced in a small apartment in San Francisco's East Bay, and being raised as well by friends and caregivers who were "family by love." She also detailed a key part of her political origin story, when Wanda, her best friend from high school, confided in her that she was being abused by her stepfather and came to live with Harris' family.

As she took the stage, she saw a sea of female delegates and Democratic supporters wearing white - the color of women's suffrage - the movement that culminated with American women securing the right to vote in 1920.

Harris made a direct appeal to anti-Trump Republicans to put aside party labels and to support her over Trump, who denied his loss to Biden in the 2020 election, which inspired the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The prosecutor in Harris surfaced during the speech when, in referring to Donald Trump, she referred several times to "his explicit intent" to free those who assaulted law enforcement officers at the Capitol, jail political opponents, and use the military against American citizens.

"Consider what he intends to do if we give him power again," she added.

In her speech, she made the case she would be a unifier.

"I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads and listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life's work," Harris said.

She promised that rebuilding the middle class would be the defining goal of her presidency, offering a message of hope.

"I see an America where we hold fast to the fearless belief that built our nation. That inspired the world. That here, in this country, anything is possible. Nothing is out of reach," she said.

The DNC has run late every night so far, but if previous night programming is a guide, the hope will be for Harris to take the stage in the latter half of the 9 p.m. hour, CT.

This is the full DNC night four speaker schedule (all times Central).

5:30 PM



Call to Order: Minyon Moore, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In: Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar

Invocation: Everett Kelly, National President of the American Federation of Government Employees and Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem, Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA

Presentation of Colors: Illinois State Police Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance: Luna Maring, 6th Grader from Oakland, California

Welcome Remarks: Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar

Joint Remarks: Becky Pringle. President of the National Education Association and Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers

Remarks: California Senator Alex Padilla

6:00 PM



Remarks: Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge

Remarks: California Rep. Ted W. Lieu

Remarks; Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

Remarks: U.S. House Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark

Remarks: Assistant Democratic House Leader Rep. Joe Neguse

Remarks: Durham, N.C. Mayor Leonardo Williams

Remarks: Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Remarks: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey

Remarks: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Remarks: "Project 2025-Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure" by Colorado Rep. Jason Crow

Remarks: Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Remarks: New York Rep. Pat Ryan

Remarks: Reverend Al Sharpton

Joint Remarks from representatives of "the Central Park Five": New York City Councilman Dr. Yusef Salaam, activist Korey Wise, activist Raymond Santana, activist Kevin Richardson

7:00 PM



Joint Remarks: Amy Resner, Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris, Karrie Delaney, Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, National Urban League President Marc H. Morial, former Corinthian College student Nathan Hornes and former New York State Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell

Remarks: Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey

Remarks: Courtney Baldwin, youth organizer and human trafficking survivor

Remarks: U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

Remarks: John Russell, content creator

Remarks: Florida Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Remarks: Texas Rep. Colin Allred

Joint Remarks on "A New American Chapter": Anya Cook, Florida, Craig Sicknick, New Jersey, Gail DeVore, Colorado, Juanny Romero, Nevada, and Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina

8:00 PM



National Anthem: The Chicks

Host Introduction: Kerry Washington

Joint Remarks: Meena Harris, Ella Emhoff, Helena Hudlin

Remarks: D.L. Hughley

Remarks: Genesee County, Mich. Sheriff Chris Swanson

A Conversation on Gun Violence: Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois

Remarks: Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Performance: P!NK

Remarks: Arizona Senator Mark Kelly

Remarks: Former Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta

Remarks: Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego

Remarks: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

9:00 PM



Remarks: Eva Longoria, American actress and film producer

Remarks: Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Remarks: Maya Harris

Remarks: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Remarks: Vice President Kamala Harris

Singer Pink rehearsed with her daughter Willow Thursday afternoon at the United Center for her performance tonight. ABC7 Chicago's reporter caught in person from inside.

And a number of performance mic checks and Oprah Winfrey's surprise appearance Wednesday night have fueled speculation about whether there may be another surprise guest tonight.

In the end, there was not.

Buzz after Gov. Tim Walz's speech carries into 2nd day

Wednesday night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her choice for running mate, thanked the packed Chicago arena for " bringing the joy " to the election.

"We're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple, reason: We love this country," Walz said as thousands of delegates hoisted vertical placards reading "Coach Walz" in red, white and blue.

"He's relatable, and he's down to earth, so I think he's going to win over a number of people because he really cares. He's the right person for this position at this time," said Illinois State Senator Adriane Johnson.

Senator Dick Durbin was struck by Walz's personal story of his family's struggle with having children, and the reaction that followed.

"They flashed to his kids. You might have taken a look at it, and there was one moment couldn't last in more than two seconds, when his son, Gus and stood up and pointed at him and said, 'That's my dad'," he said.

Party leaders are excited about the Harris-Walz ticket, but know with the election predicted to be close, the expected DNC bump can only be the kickoff to November.

"We need to turn out here at home and we need to work with our neighbors in Michigan and Wisconsin to deliver those swing states, because winning takes more than voting," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

"I mean, we need to keep this energy up. We need to make sure we're keeping it up all the way through November. You can tell there's been a new jolt in the party. You can see it. There's a sense of joy, the sense of happiness," said State Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago).

And joy is expected to be part of the message from Kamala Harris tonight as she shares her story, her heart and her vision for the country in a primetime speech.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

