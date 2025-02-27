Doctor's visits for flu reaching record levels this season, CDC reports

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the peak to flu season begins to slow, the CDC says this season has seen record levels of people visiting the doctor for symptoms.

With elevated nationwide activity, this season is classified as high severity for all age groups, which hasn't happened since 2017-2018.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 33 million illnesses, 430,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 flu-related deaths so far this season.

Kings County Public Health suggests in addition to a flu shot people can take precautions to stay healthy.

"If you have to go to a crowded place, wear a mask to protect yourself, especially if you are sick. Good hygiene handwashing and good air circulation indoors," explained Czarina Martinez, nursing division manager at the Kings County Department of Public Health.

"When you are home, open windows to increase the air circulation."

The latest CDC numbers show that in children, the annual flu shot has a 60% effectiveness rate against visiting the doctor for the virus.

In adults. that number was 54%.

In addition, CDC numbers say this season's flu shot effectiveness is 78% in kids and up to 55% in adults against hospitalizations.

Although preliminary, these effectiveness rates are similar to or surpass what we've seen in prior seasons.

"The flu shot gets re-released every flu season; the variations do depend on what is circulating," said Martinez.

"It decreases the chances of co-infections and so getting infected with multiple diseases and so different infections, and it gives your body a chance to fight than having to be overwhelmed with multiple illnesses."

About 26.9% of tests are currently coming back positive for flu, compared to a peak of 18.2% last season.

According to the CDC, last season saw a record-breaking 200 kids die from influenza.

This season, at least 86 pediatric flu deaths have been reported so far, with 18 reported in the recent week.

Flu shots are available for free at many locations, including pharmacies, clinics, and health departments.

Plus, they may also be covered by insurance.

The Kings County Public Health Department suggests consulting with a primary doctor to discuss any medical needs.

