Domestic violence suspect charged with attempted murder for southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The District Attorney's office has filed attempted murder charges against a man who opened fire in a busy southwest Fresno neighborhood, causing an officer to shoot back.

Last Wednesday, authorities say 31-year-old Martin Campos physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend before chasing her and her 3-year-old daughter as they drove on Highway 41.

During the pursuit, Campos allegedly rammed the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, threatening to kill her.

Police managed to locate both vehicles near Jensen and Highway 99 but when officers approached investigators say Campos fired at the victim's vehicle.

The shooting led an officer to return fire before Campos sped off hitting two nearby cars before surrendering to police.

Campos, who will be in court on Tuesday, is facing multiple weapons charges and child abuse.

If convicted on all charges, Campos faces 35 years in prison.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.