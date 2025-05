Fresno police involved in shooting that shut down busy intersection, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after at least one Fresno police officer was involved in a shooting on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jensen and Elm avenues.

The Fresno Police Department has not yet released any other details.

Jensen Avenue has been closed at Highway 99 due to the incident.

Traffic is backed up in all directions, so drivers should avoid the area.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.