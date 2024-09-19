Trump tells New York rally crowd he's going to Springfield, Ohio, within 2 weeks

Donald Trump says he plans to travel to Springfield in the coming weeks.

Former President Donald Trump told a Long Island, New York, rally crowd on Wednesday night that he is going to Springfield, Ohio, the town he said on the debate stage two weeks ago, is where "people are resorting to eating dogs, cats and other household pets."

"I'm going to Springfield, and I'm going to Aurora," he told the rally attendees, adding that he plans to go within the next two weeks.

Trump did not specify the ethnicity of the migrants he claimed were eating pets in Springfield when he made those remarks, but on X, his running mate JD Vance continuously raised the issue of Haitian undocumented immigrants draining social services.

"Kamala Harris dropped 20,000 Haitian migrants into a small Ohio town, and chaos has ensued," Vance previously said on X.

Trump's reason for his Long Island rally on Wednesday night was to appeal to voters in New York, a blue state. Wednesday night's event was Trump's second rally in the state, on top of the multiple campaign stops he made in between his court appearances for his New York civil fraud trial.

As he addressed the crowd, Trump said a Harris win in November would turn New York "into a third-world country, if it isn't already."

Speaking at the Nassau Coliseum -- a venue that holds 16,000 spectators -- Trump thanked law enforcement that thwarted an apparent assassination attempt on him on Sunday and praised the woman who captured a picture of the suspect's vehicle, saying he'd like to meet her.

Then he turned to his Democratic opponent, "the radical left Democrat politicians and the fake news media."

"The message is it's time to stop the lies, stop the hoaxes, stop the smears, stop the lawfare or the fake lawsuits against me, and stop claiming your opponents will turn America into a dictatorship," Trump said. "Give me a break. Because the fact is that I'm not a threat to democracy. They are."

He also pledged to restore SALT (state and local deductions), which his 2017 tax cut capped at $10,000.

Outside the Coliseum ahead of Trump's event, vendors lined up selling various Trump merchandise. The celebration, which included music blaring through speakers, featured golden cars with Trump's face on the front and bedazzled Trump jackets. Trump's campaign claimed that 60,000 tickets were requested, which would make it one of Trump's largest rallies during this campaign cycle.

The line for attendees stretched around the building hours before doors opened.

Trump's rally was on the same day he was initially scheduled to be sentenced in his New York civil fraud trial. The judge in the case delayed his sentencing from Sept. 18 until Nov. 26 -- after the presidential election.

Ahead of his Wednesday rally, Trump worked to court New Yorkers by promising to reverse a tax policy he signed into law in 2017. In a post on his social media platform, Trump claimed he would "get SALT back," suggesting eliminating the cap on state and local tax deductions. In his 2017 tax law, Trump capped deductions at $10,000.

A majority of New York's congressional Republican delegation has been pushing to reverse the SALT deduction cap on Capitol Hill, spearheading the ongoing debate around the issue.

However, while many local Republicans have celebrated Trump's posture change, it also comes as he has recently rolled out a series of tax breaks, raising concerns about significant increases to the deficit.

"WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE? VOTE FOR TRUMP! I will turn it around, get SALT back, lower your Taxes, and so much more," the former president posted on his social media network ahead of his Wednesday rally.

In May, Trump pledged to turn New York red during a campaign rally in deep-blue South Bronx, New York, attempting to court the Hispanic and Black voters that make up a majority of the area's population.

"We have levels of support that nobody's seen before ... Don't assume it doesn't matter just because you live in a blue city. You live in a blue city, but it's going red very, very quickly," Trump said at the time.

The Trump campaign has worked to court New Yorkers this campaign cycle, attempting to at least pull enthusiasm away from Democrats and help make down-ballot races more competitive.

This is also his first large-scale campaign rally after an apparent assassination attempt on Trump while he was golfing in West Palm Beach on Sunday. The day prior, Trump held a town hall where nearly 4,000 Michigan voters attended; the Nassau rally is expected to be four times the size.

Trump had also made multiple smaller campaign stops in New York City before and after his mandated court appearance throughout his seven-week hush money payment criminal trial earlier this year to highlight several campaign messaging at each stop.

In mid-April, he visited a small bodega in Harlem that was the scene of a fatal stabbing two years earlier to highlight what he claimed was the failure of Democratic prosecutors in New York to ensure public safety as they prosecute him. Later that month, he visited a construction site in midtown Manhattan to boast support from union workers and working-class voters.