Driver arrested after chase in stolen City of Fresno truck sparks grass fires, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A theft of a City of Fresno truck led to a pursuit into Madera County and the ignition of several vegetation fires on Wednesday.

Video from ABC 30 insider Karen shows the chase shortly after 7 p.m. near Madera Acres.

You can see the pick-up speed followed by several patrol units and a helicopter.

Police say the truck was stolen from a FAX employee who was servicing a bus stop near Palm and Dennett in central Fresno.

Officials say flat tires on a trailer that may have been pulled by the truck sparked several vegetation fires in the city.

Action News captured Good Samaritans trying to put out one of those fires near Ashlan and Cornelia.

Authorities say the chase ended in a crash in Madera County.

Officers took the driver into custody.