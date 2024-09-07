WATCH LIVE

Driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Merced, police say

Saturday, September 7, 2024 1:27AM
A search is underway for a driver who hit and killed a man in Merced on Monday night.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Merced last week.

The crash happened around 9 pm on Monday, August 26 in the area of Yosemite and Cordova avenues.

Merced police say 39-year-old Justin Rigers was crossing the street when he was hit and killed.

Officials say the driver, later identified as Daniel Miller, drove away after the crash.

The vehicle was found days later and a warrant was issued for Miller's arrest.

Investigators say Miller was arrested after turning himself in to the jail.

