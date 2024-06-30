Driver arrested for southeast Fresno rollover crash that injured 2

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were injured in a suspected DUI rollover in southeast Fresno.

It happened after 11 p.m. last night on Clovis Avenue near Columbia Drive.

Officials say a man was driving north on Clovis when he made an unsafe turning maneuver to the left, sending the car over the center median.

The car then rolled over and landed on the front lawn of a nearby home.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and the passenger had minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Officers are still trying to determine what led to the unsafe turn that caused the rollover.