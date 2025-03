Driver crashes stolen car into vet clinic in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver who slammed into a veterinary clinic in central Fresno.

It happened just before 7 am Thursday at "24/7 Pet Vets" on McKinley Avenue and Fresno Street.

Officers say a person driving a stolen car crashed into the building, then ran from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who knows the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call police.