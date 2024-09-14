WATCH LIVE

Saturday, September 14, 2024 6:16PM
Driver hits teen riding electric scooter in Los Banos, police say
Los Banos Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that injured a teen riding an electric scooter on Saturday morning.

LOS BANOS, Calif. -- Los Banos Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that injured a teen riding an electric scooter.

Police say at 12:30 Saturday morning, a 22-year-old man driving a Nissan blew a stop sign and hit a 17-year-old boy on F street near Second in Los Banos.

The teen suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver initially left the scene but was caught by police.

Authorities say the man was arrested for hit and run and suspicion of driving under the influence.

