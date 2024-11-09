Driver hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on a busy highway in Madera County on Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7 pm on Highway 41 near Children's Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into the back of a vehicle as traffic was stopped.

The vehicle that was hit was forced into the back of a second car, which was then pushed into a third.

Officers say the driver who was believed to be at fault was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be involved.

