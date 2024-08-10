Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County judge sentenced 25-year-old Cameron Aguilar to 5 years and 6 months in prison after she killed a man in the Tower District earlier this year.

"But I know that she is a human being, and anyone can make a mistake -- but not all mistakes cost another individual's life," said Fresno County Judge Arlan Harrell.

Aguilar was driving under the influence and drifting near Fern and Moroa Avenues in February, resulting in the death of 44-year-old Edward Austin and injuring another woman.

Aguilar pleaded no contest, where she faced a maximum sentence of seven years.

"I believe that seven years of Cameron sentencing is not enough to equal the impact and the amount of damage she has inflicted on my life and my family's life," said the victim's daughter, Elissa Austin.

Elissa Austin says after her dad's death -- it mentally, physically and emotionally affected her, and she misses him every day.

"He will never be able to see my milestones in life, you'll never get to see me walk the stage for graduation this year, to get my first job, or have a baby," said Elissa.

The victim's niece adding her uncle brought joy to their family and hopes this brings more awareness to drunk driving.

"I pray that she too carries the weight of killing my uncle and choosing to drive drunk, because that was 100 percent a choice, she could of paid for an Uber, a Lyft, or simply as a sober driver, if she was trying to go somewhere, but she was just going -- to 'drift,'" said the victim's niece, Linda Johnson.

Aguilar also sharing she feels remorse, but takes full responsibility for her actions.

"Sorry doesn't begin to explain how I've felt and how I've been feeling in my heart for the past 6 months, no one will ever be as disappointed in myself as I am," said Aguilar.

Elissa is only 17 years old and hopes Friday's sentence can help her heal and remember her loving dad for who he was.

"I love my dad and I hope everybody knows that," said Elissa. "I am not sure how or when I will forgive Cameron Aguilar -- but I hope to god -- one day God gives me strength to do so."

At the end of the sentencing, the judge told Aguilar if she's caught driving under the influence again -- resulting in someone's death, she could be charged with second-degree murder under the Watson law.

Now that the criminal case is over, the family hopes to move forward with civil litigation not only for Austin but also for the other victim injured in the crash.

