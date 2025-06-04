Driver wanted in deadly central Fresno hit and run crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in central Fresno.

Officers responded just before 5 a.m. Wednesday to Olive near Cedar avenues for a report of a person down in the roadway.

They found a man believed to be in his 20s down on the ground and bleeding after they say he had been hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are searching for home security video that may have captured the involved car or the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.