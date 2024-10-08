Election changes coming to Clovis city council in 2026

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis City Council passed a resolution declaring its intent to initiate a transition from at-large to district-based elections in 2026.
The 4-to-1 vote came Monday night after several residents spoke against the move, citing concerns that council members will no longer support all areas of the city-only their district.
The council says there are concerns of possible litigation if the city were to stay with at-large elections.
Councilmembers say there will be several public hearings throughout the creation process for the district maps.
The 2026 city Council Election will be the first using the district-based system.