Election changes coming to Clovis city council in 2026

The Clovis City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring it will change how council members represent their residents.

The Clovis City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring it will change how council members represent their residents.

The Clovis City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring it will change how council members represent their residents.

The Clovis City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring it will change how council members represent their residents.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis City Council passed a resolution declaring its intent to initiate a transition from at-large to district-based elections in 2026.

The 4-to-1 vote came Monday night after several residents spoke against the move, citing concerns that council members will no longer support all areas of the city-only their district.

The council says there are concerns of possible litigation if the city were to stay with at-large elections.

Councilmembers say there will be several public hearings throughout the creation process for the district maps.

The 2026 city Council Election will be the first using the district-based system.