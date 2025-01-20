Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, reflects on past 4 years as 2nd daughter

Joe Biden delivers remarks after he is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

Joe Biden delivers remarks after he is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

Joe Biden delivers remarks after he is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

Joe Biden delivers remarks after he is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

Ella Emhoff is reflecting on the past four years as the second daughter.

The artist, who is the daughter of former U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris, took to Instagram on Monday as inauguration festivities were underway and thanked her followers for the support she's received over the past four years.

"Hi I know we are all feeling a lot of emotions today," she began. "Im truly feeling the full spectrum of emotions right now as I reflect on the past 4 years."

"I just want to say Im so grateful for everyone who has supported me during this period of my life," she added. "Some of my highest highs and lowest lows."

"For those who made it harder, you suck," she continued.

Emhoff ended her post by saying, "Its been truly insane and a honor being the 2nd daughter. Thank you for letting me do it in my own way "

Throughout Kamala Harris' time as vice president, Emhoff and her brother, Cole Emhoff, have publicly supported their stepmom.

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Emhoff described Harris as a "patient" and "caring" stepmother.

"Kamala came into my life when I was 14, famously a very easy time for a teenager," Ella Emhoff said with a laugh. "Like a lot of young people, I didn't always understand what I was feeling, but no matter what, Kamala was always there for me. She was patient, caring and always took me seriously. She never stopped listening to me and she's never going to stop listening to all of us."

Similarly, Harris has also described her deep admiration for her kids. In a piece she wrote on Mother's Day in 2019, about being a mom, she called Ella and Cole Emhoff her "endless source of love and pure joy."

Outside her life as the second daughter, Emhoff has made a name for herself in fashion. She signed with IMG Models following Inauguration Day in 2021, and she made her New York Fashion Week debut.

