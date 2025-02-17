15 injured after Delta plane crashes, flips, catches fire at Toronto airport: officials

There were several injuries after a Delta Airlines flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Canada.

There were several injuries after a Delta Airlines flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Canada.

There were several injuries after a Delta Airlines flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Canada.

There were several injuries after a Delta Airlines flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Canada.

TORONTO -- There were several injuries after a Delta Air Lines flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Canada Monday, local police said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at a snowy Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement.

The CRJ-900 departed Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, the FAA said.

"Toronto Pearson (airport) is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," a post on X from the airport said just before 3 p.m. ET.

Fifteen people were taken to area hospitals, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Two people were airlifted to Toronto trauma centers and one pediatric patient was taken to a children's hospital.

The pediatric patient, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s suffered critical injuries, local health officials said.

At this time, none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Local officials initially said eight people were injured, one critically.

Officials said others suffered moderate to mild injuries.

Video of the scene showed a Delta plane upside-down.

SEE ALSO: Just before DC crash Army helicopter may not have heard order to go behind jet: NTSB

Sources said about 3:40 p.m. ET all 80 people had evacuated from the plane.

What caused the plane to flip and catch fire was not immediately clear, but the investigation is already underway, the sources said.

At this point, there do not appear to be any fatalities, said Peel Regional Police, whose jurisdiction includes Pearson Airport.

Toronto Airport is closed until at least 4:30 p.m. local time.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates, the FAA said.

A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for the Toronto area on Monday, with more snow on the way, Environment Canada told Storyful.

Environment Canada said lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron were expected to continue into Monday night, bringing additional snow amounts of 5 to 10 cm (2 to 4 inches) and winds gusting up to 60 km/h (37 mph).

This is a developing story; check back for details.