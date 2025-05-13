There will also be presentations by community partners once a month to share other resources available in the community.

ESL classes once again being offered at Tulare County library

The library's "Read to Succeed Literacy" is offering an in-person beginner's level English as a second language, or ESL, class for adults.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Library has announced the return of a resource for the Spanish-speaking community.

It's completely free for Tulare County residents.

The class is scheduled to begin in May and will be held once a week.

There will also be presentations by community partners once a month to share other resources available in the community.

Everyone who registers will get a free backpack and academic supplies.

To learn more or register, email literacy@tularecountylibrary.org.

