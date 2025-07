Evacuation order issued due to fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation order was issued after a wildfire broke out near Pine Flat Lake on Thursday.

The Elwood Fire started just after 5 pm near Elwood and Piedra Roads, growing to more than 50 acres.

A video from a PG &E camera captured the large plume of smoke in the area.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for Zone K93.

You can view an evacuation map by clicking here.

CAL FIRE crews are working to contain the blaze.