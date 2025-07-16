Evacuation order lifted for Max Fire in Fresno County

Crews are battling the Max Fire, which has burned 426 acres in Fresno County with 10% containment as of 7 am Tuesday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation order has been lifted for the Max Fire burning in Fresno County.

Authorities lifted the order for zone K61, a mostly undeveloped area near Bob's Flat Road and Soaproot Saddle Road.

The wildfire is burning in grass and oak woodland in the Blue Canyon area, southeast of Barnes Mountain and north of Pine Flat Lake near the Tollhouse community.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has charred nearly 430 acres with 20% containment.

No structures have been reported damaged.

