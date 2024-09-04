Evacuation orders issued as Boone Fire explodes in size near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire burning in Western Fresno County has charred thousands of acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Boone Fire started Tuesday afternoon along Highway 198 near Boone Lane.

The latest report from CAL FIRE shows that the flames have burned 12,200 acres with 5% containment.

Firefighters are battling steep terrain, hot weather, and breezy conditions.

Evacuation orders have been issued for zones P12, P13, and P21.

An evacuation warning is also in effect for zone P22.

You can view a more detailed evacuation map by clicking here.

CAL FIRE personnel from across the state are jumping in to help fight the fire.

"As far down as San Diego and as far north as the Mariposa area," said Gary Couch with CAL FIRE.

Firefighters have been using aircraft, helicopters, and bulldozers to help create their own fire lines.

Couch says the firefight has not been easy.

"We are dealing with tall grass and tall brush as far as 6 feet tall," said Couch.

On the first day three firefighters were injured.

"As far as I know they were minor injuries, and they were transported to a local hospital," Couch explained.

There are currently some evacuations orders in place and about 75 structures are threatened, including several ranches with animals.

CAL FIRE says they will be here for at least a few days and Highway 198 headed west will remain closed.

Anyone traveling along Highway 198 will have to find an alternate route.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.