Evacuation orders in place as fire burns near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation order has been issued as a fire burns near Coalinga on Thursday.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 198 and Firestone Avenue.

CAL FIRE reports the fire has burned about 350 acres so far.

An evacuation order is in place for areas P19 and P20.

An evacuation warning has been issued for areas P23 and P24.

