Event helps families pay PG&E bills and get ready to head back to school in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An event helped families pay their PG &E bills and get back-to-school ready in Fresno on Thursday.

The Backpack for Success event kicked off at 5 pm at Inspiration Park on Gettysburg Avenue.

Families who attended the event were able to pick up school supplies for the year.

PG &E was also out helping people behind on their energy bills.

The Fresno Police Officers Association was also cooking up some free food for people who stopped by.

This event is hosted by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria and Council President Annalisa Perea.

While supplies last, students in grades 1 through 8 can get backpacks filled with school supplies before the start of the school year.