EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo lends her voice to a wickedly villainous role in Disney series 'RoboGobo'

The Academy Award-nominee brings her acting and singing talents to Disney Jr.'s "RoboGobo," streaming April 1 on Disney+.

Cynthia Erivo opens up about her role in the Disney animated series "RoboGobo," where she acts and sings. The series streams on Disney+ April 1.

LOS ANGELES -- Cynthia Erivo takes on a wickedly villainous role in the Disney Jr. animated series "RoboGobo."

"RoboGobo" is a comedy-action series for preschoolers and their families, packed full of "absurdly comical animal villains and cool robotic inventions, along with preschool-friendly themes like teamwork, problem-solving and kindness towards others."

It follows Team RoboGobo, consisting of five adopted pets, Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo, who are given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid-inventor Dax.

Erivo voices one of the main villains in the series, The Slink, who she describes as "petulant. She's very competitive. She always wants to one-up everybody else. She's clever, but she can get it wrong - a lot."

The Slink is a "mysterious and brilliant chameleon who blends in with her surroundings, but is always foiled by her own clumsiness."

"I love the illustration of The Slink. It's very cool. I like her eyes. They're like big, very expressive," Erivo explains. "It's on someone else to make the character look like they look, but it's up to you to bring them to life with your own voice."

Erivo also brings her singing talents to the screen, singing in many episodes throughout the first season.

"I hope families will enjoy how bright it is. It's really, like, colorful and the music's fun too, and I think the teachable moments allow kids watching to learn that no problem is too big to solve, and that if you work with good friends, you can solve any issue," she says.

Other recurring celebrity talent includes Alan Cumming as Dame Luxley, Valerie Bertinelli as Chef Polly, Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, Susan Kelechi Watson as Dax's mom, Professor Millie, Dulé Hill as Dax's dad, Dr. Vaughn, Taye Diggs as Pupsicle, Alison Pill as Farmer Faye and John Michael Higgins as Cappuccino the Capuchin Monkey.

Series regular cast includes Ja'Siah Young as Dax, Brayden Morgan as Booster, Azuri Hardy Jones as Allie, Gracen Newton ("Disney Jr.'s Ariel") as Hopper, Leili Ahmadyar as Shelly and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker ("Phineas and Ferb") as Wingo.

The series makes its Disney+ debut on Tuesday, April 1 and currently airs on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Disney Jr. and this ABC station.