An exclusive look behind the scenes of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby elephants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is pulling back the curtain and giving Action News an exclusive up close and personal look at the baby elephants Thando and Davu.

This video provided by the zoo shows the calves in their barn, eating and drinking water while bonding with zookeepers.

Zoological Care Specialist Sara Dupras said the two calves are growing more and more every day.

"When they were born, Thando- our oldest one- he was about 200 pounds and now he's about 625 pounds. So, six months go by, they grow quite large," said Dupras.

Dupras said the five elephants are bonding well together.

Zookeepers said the beautiful thing about the herd is seeing the two moms nurturing side towards the two baby elephants.

"Sometimes both moms will have both kids, sometimes one mom will have other kid, sometimes the kids are confident enough to go play by themselves which is really awesome to know that they're willing to venture from mom," said Dupras.

Dupras said her team is constantly doing research since this is the first time baby calves have been born at the zoo.

Thando and Davu were born a week apart in August last year.

It was Angela Smith and her son Rio's first time seeing the baby elephants on Friday. Smith said elephants are her favorite animal and it was beautiful to share this experience with her son.

"They're adorable, they're cute. And the moms are so protective and it's just great education for all of us," said Smith.

I asked if the herd is expected to grow. Zookeepers said it'll most likely be a couple of years before the elephant's mate again. Right now, they're focused on those two calves.

