Expect another busy Easter Sunday at Fresno city parks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter weekend is one of the busiest for Fresno's parks.

The city's PARCS department says people start celebrating as early as Friday, but the busiest day will be Sunday.

"Typically, we start seeing folks set up as early as 6 am or 7 am on the day of Easter," the city's PARCS director, Aaron Aguirre, said.

Aguirre added that Woodward and Roeding parks will likely reach capacity, and those who go should expect delays.

"Woodward, along Audubon and Friant, typically are our bottleneck areas, and then Roeding Park on Belmont and Olive will also have impacts there. So, we will have traffic control set up," he explained.

Fresno Police will be on hand to assist in traffic congestion and ensure everyone has a safe holiday.

"If they are going out to celebrate and are planning on drinking, for them to plan ahead and to either have a designated driver or have an uber planned," Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Aguirre says all picnic pavilions at the city's parks have been reserved for the holiday, but there's still plenty of space for you and your family.

"We do have plenty of open green space for families to come out and bring their canopies, blankets," Aguirre said.

The open grass and parking spaces are first-come, first-served, so Fresno police advise you to arrive early.

"If you don't arrive early, arrive with lots of patience," Sgt. Trueba Vega said.

Parking fees will be enforced throughout the weekend.

The fee increases from $5 to $7 on Easter Sunday.

You can pay at a kiosk or download the Park Mobile app to pay on your phone.

The PARCS department asks you not to bring in things that can cause maintenance issues, like silly string or confett,i and no alcohol is permitted in the parks.

