Expecting elephants: mother and daughter pregnant at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

There's excitement in the air at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and in the ultrasound room.

There's excitement in the air at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and in the ultrasound room.

There's excitement in the air at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and in the ultrasound room.

There's excitement in the air at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and in the ultrasound room.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some big bundles of joy are on the way, and there's excitement in the air at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

"We've got a heartbeat; that is awesome," said one veterinarian.

The Animal Care Team is ramping up for two new additions to the African Adventure exhibit.

"Our vet team was very diligent and was able to confirm that we did, in fact, have two pregnant females at the same time," said Zoo Area Manager Shane Spears.

On Monday, the zoo opened its barn doors to give ticket holders an exclusive peek at how staff members are caring for the two expectant elephants, who happen to be a mother-daughter duo.

Spears has worked with the pair for about 10 years. He said routine blood work last summer revealed they are both pregnant and they're on track to deliver around the same time.

"This was the very first image. So, we got this image, and the team had a high five, and then we took a deep breath, and we're ready to prepare for the year ahead," said Spears.

This is the first time the zoo has welcomed a newborn elephant, let alone two. Fortunately, the long gestation period has provided plenty of time to prepare.

The animal care team at the zoo has had roughly 22 months to baby-proof everything in the elephant barn, putting up chains to ensure the newborns' safety.

For the first time, visitors were able to see where the mothers-to-be rest and the area zookeepers use to medically check the elephants.

"We love coming to the Fresno Zoo. He wants to be a zoologist when he grows up, and so this was a great opportunity to see a little bit of behind the scenes," said visitor Elizabeth Schliep.

She said they plan to return in the coming months to see the new elephants in the room. The babies are expected to arrive between September and October.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.