Families flock to the Big Fresno Fair on opening day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sights, sounds and of course the smells of the fan-favorite foods are back at the Big Fresno Fair.

Excited families are flocked to the Fresno Fairgrounds for the opening day of the fair on Wednesday.

"Food is one point, I really like the food, the rides, I really it all, it's pretty fun to be here," said Caleb Record, a fairgoer.

Gates opened at 4 pm after the opening ceremony.

Interim fair CEO Christina Estrada says there's so much for fair families to expect.

"An expanded pop culture, century, steam. Robotics, tournament, a Lego challenge," said Estrada.

This year, officials inducted hall of famer Manuel Ponte for his 40 years of dedication to the fair.

"His volunteering efforts don't stop there.He has constantly donated to FFA and 4H exhibitor breakfast, even serving some of the meals," said Estrada about Ponte.

Past board president Leta Ciavagila was also inducted.

"Whether presiding over competition's in the livestock barn, junior competitions, or Hallmark building, she brought not only expertise but infectious enthusiasm to all she met," said Terri O'Leary Collins while inducting Leta Ciavagila.

For local elected officials, they say the 13 day event provides more than just a place to come and enjoy.

"The fair has really become a part of our identity, and this is a time for us to celebrate as a community whether it be the crops that we have, the horse races, or the small vendors that are here," said Fresno County supervisor and board chairman, Nathan Magsig.

"This is really more than just an event, it is a part of our cities fabric, and it is a tradition, that I am very, very proud to be a part of," added Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The fair employees 500 people and is a huge economic boost for the community.

Gates for the fair stay open until 11 pm.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.